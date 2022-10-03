Giardi: Ravens shouldn't trust their defense right now after 2-2 start

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) The Dallas Cowboys are in no rush to get Dak Prescott back at quarterback, thanks to Cooper Rush. A trip to Los Angeles to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday seemed a good plan for Prescott's return when the prognosis improved from as many as eight weeks to as few as four. Owner Jerry Jones sounded as if more healing time for the fractured right thumb might be in order after Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter this season and 4-0 for his career in a 25-10 victory over Washington.