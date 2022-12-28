Giardi: Raheem Mostert led a toy drive New Smyrna Beach for Christmas
NFL Network's Mike Giardi: Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert led a toy drive New Smyrna Beach for Christmas.
Ex-Bears head coach and now Houston Texans coach, Lovie Smith, assures he wants to win over the last two games of the regular season, despite the Bears threatening to steal their draft position.
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex on New Year's Eve
Jarrett Stidham threw 36 touchdowns in the two years he served as Auburn's quarterback.
The Las Vegas Raiders are likely moving on from Derek Carr this offseason and Bears fans are wanting to trade for Davante Adams.
As if the news that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had suddenly landed back in the concussion protocol wasn’t jarring enough, the circumstances regarding Tua’s placement in the protocol raise plenty of questions. First, despite video showing Tua’s head striking the turf late in the second quarter, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday (when specifically [more]
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
These are some of the pressing questions as Carlos Correa and the Mets try to find common ground after his latest physical.
The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation with the reported signing of veteran Corey Kluber.
An ugly brand of basketball brought the Warriors exactly what they wanted against the Charlotte Hornets -- a win.
The Horned Frogs spent Christmas watching the GOAT in action
The additions of White and Brogdon have squeezed Pritchard's role.
Klay Thompson left fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry in stunned disbelief with his circus shot late in the first half of the Warriors' home win over the Hornets.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]