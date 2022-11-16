Giardi: PFF numbers say Jack Jones has been NFL's best cover corner in 2022
NFL Network's Mike Giardi shares the PFF numbers say New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones has been NFL's best cover corner in 2022.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
A lot of snow is predicted for this week in Buffalo.
Jackson State football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one touchdown pass away from setting the program's single-season record.
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that face tough defenses against their position in Week 11. Set your roster accordingly if you start them. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly choosing between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.