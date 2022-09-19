Giardi: Pats offense turned clock back to 2021 vs. Steelers

WV Sports

West Virginia’s running backs put on a rushing clinic yesterday at home versus Towson, dominating the Tigers on the ground. “Having fun and playing with confidence, that’s what our game is all about and that’s what we did today,” said running back Tony Mathis Jr. In a game where the Mountaineers put up 316 rush yards and six touchdowns over 45 attempts, it wasn’t hard to see why Mathis had fun, as he rushed for over a hundred yards and scored two touchdowns, his first two of the season.