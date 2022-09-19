Giardi: Pats offense turned clock back to 2021 vs. Steelers
NFL Network's Mike Giardi on the New England Patriots offense turning the clock back to 2021 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 matchup.
Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady wants to cap his return from international exile with more exploits at football's biggest tournaments.
West Virginia’s running backs put on a rushing clinic yesterday at home versus Towson, dominating the Tigers on the ground. “Having fun and playing with confidence, that’s what our game is all about and that’s what we did today,” said running back Tony Mathis Jr. In a game where the Mountaineers put up 316 rush yards and six touchdowns over 45 attempts, it wasn’t hard to see why Mathis had fun, as he rushed for over a hundred yards and scored two touchdowns, his first two of the season.
As the sounds of the Scottish lament, “Sleep, Dearie, Sleep,” faded into the silence of Westminster Abbey, it finally struck me that Queen Elizabeth II was really gone. Monday’s state funeral was filled with those kinds of moments as Britain said good-bye to its longest-serving monarch with all the pageantry the nation is known for. The black-clad mourners included the royal family, seven British prime ministers and hundreds of dignitaries from around the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to Trey Lance's injury, Tua Tagovailoa's 6 TD game & the rest of the games from Week 2.
ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:07 The Public Chamber of the "LPR" (self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic) demands the immediate launch of a referendum on its recognition as a federal subject of the Russian Federation.
British Open champion Cameron Smith made his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf pay off Sunday when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. Smith was only briefly threatened in the third and final round. One of the key moments was a 10-foot par putt on the 13th hole, and neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could do enough to catch him.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.