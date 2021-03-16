Giardi: Patriots are targeting top free-agent RBs
NFL Network's Mike Giardi says that the New England Patriots are targeting top free-agent running backs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Mike Giardi says that the New England Patriots are targeting top free-agent running backs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Taco Charlton will stay with the Chiefs for another year. Charlton, a defensive end who signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs last year, has now agreed to another one-year deal to remain in Kansas City, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. A first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017, Charlton was a disappointment [more]
Keep track of all the Jets' moves in free agency.
The Patriots have been the story of the free agency negotiating period, with the club making several splash moves. But one of New England’s own free agents could be on the move to play with a familiar face. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, James White has several teams after him — including the Buccaneers. White [more]
Will the Patriots part ways with N'Keal Harry?
Cincinnati has made a move to improve its defense by adding a cornerback. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Chidobe Awuzie. The Cowboys selected Awuzie in the second round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first four seasons with the club, [more]
The Chiefs are bringing back one of their offensive contributors. According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the club has agreed to terms with running back Darrel Williams on a one-year contract worth up to $2.13 million with $930,000 guaranteed. Williams was slated to become a restricted free agent. Williams has been with Kansas [more]
The Patriots are turning their attention to the running back position, where Leonard Fournette and Chris Carson reportedly are drawing their interest.
Dupree's Titans contract puts him up there with elite pass rushers.
The Patriots' spending spree continued Tuesday with the reported addition of Hunter Henry, and quarterback Cam Newton appears to be on board with his team's moves.
There is a lot of wide receiver talent available this offseason between free agency and the draft. Where could Washington strike to address the position?
If you don't know what a "rabona" is, watch this textbook definition from the North London derby.
A look at what the Jets have done, and how they’ve done, as they restock their roster through free agency:
The New England Patriots have been the biggest spenders of NFL free agency so far, and judging by the reaction from some of the team's players, the moves have been met with approval.
The Buccaneers are locking up the core of their championship team.
Players officially could start negotiating contracts with teams Monday at 12 p.m. ET, and our Phil Perry has a list of 10 names the Patriots should reach out to off the bat.
UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.
The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
FitzMagic is headed to the nation's capital.
The Bucs look like the most stable NFC bet heading into 2021. Consider Tampa will have a more traditional offseason and that the goal was for the 2021 team to be the better of Brady’s two locked-in seasons with Bruce Arians.