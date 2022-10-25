Giardi details how Patriots' QB rotation came about vs. Bears on 'MNF'
NFL Network's Mike Giardi shares how the New England Patriots quarterback rotation came about vs. Chicago Bears in Week 7.
The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday released renderings of the new enclosed stadium at the heart of a proposed $2.1 billion deal with Nashville.
The Bears beat the Patriots in New England on Monday Night Football in a roller coaster ride that saw quarterback Mac Jones return, only to be benched for Bailey Zappe. For the first time in Aaron Rodgers’ career, the Packers are double digit underdogs against the Bills, a bettor nicknamed Mattress Mack will win $75 million if the Astros win the World Series and a couple of referees were caught on camera appearing to get Mike Evans’ autograph.
Here's the best game day outfits from NFL Week 7.
When Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the team’s QB1, he cited Ehlinger’s progress as the scout team QB as one of the factors. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told reporters that he can tell Ehlinger is always trying to get better when running the show offense. “When [more]
The Patriots handled their quarterback situation in a very unconventional fashion Monday night. Here's what Mac Jones had to say about his first-half benching in favor of Bailey Zappe.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sings his praise for Matt Eberflus after the Bears stomped on the Patriots on Monday night.
Here's what is expected when Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon report their earnings this week.
Mac Jones being benched and booed off the field seemed to rub Jakobi Meyers the wrong way
Marcus Mariota's recent passing charts highlight why it's time for Falcons to make a change at QB.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.