Giardi details how Patriots' QB rotation came about vs. Bears on 'MNF'

The Bears beat the Patriots in New England on Monday Night Football in a roller coaster ride that saw quarterback Mac Jones return, only to be benched for Bailey Zappe. For the first time in Aaron Rodgers’ career, the Packers are double digit underdogs against the Bills, a bettor nicknamed Mattress Mack will win $75 million if the Astros win the World Series and a couple of referees were caught on camera appearing to get Mike Evans’ autograph.