Giardi: Patriots 'have some issues at cornerback' ahead of Week 17 vs. Dolphins
With nothing on the line, Doug Pederson will play his starters in Week 17.
The Patriots will see Teddy Bridgewater instead of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. Does that give them a better chance of an upset? Here's a look at Bridgewater's stats and how the Dolphins' offense might change with him under center.
On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “We’ll just have to see,” when asked if quarterback Lamar Jackson would be back at practice this week. Well, now reporters have seen that he isn’t. Jackson was not on the field for his 10th consecutive practice, according to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat. Jackson has [more]
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. “I couldn't be more complimentary of (Carr) or the way he handled it," McDaniels said of how the quarterback took the news.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
George Kittle recorded his career-high seventh and eighth touchdowns against the Washington Commanders -- but the first one wasn't really meant for him.
The 49ers have plenty going for them right now, but that doesn't mean they're immune to overreactions from the fan base.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
The Eagles gave up a 3rd-and-30 on Saturday against the Cowboys and Jonathan Gannon answered for it on Tuesday. By Dave Zangaro