Giardi: Patriots have established a new identity in recent weeks
NFL Network's Mike Giardi believes New England Patriots have established a new identity in recent weeks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here's what snap counts from Jacksonville's win over Buffalo tell us.
Following Sunday's loss, the 49ers suffered another brutal blow losing Mike McGlinchey for the season with a torn quad.
Jamie Collins hasn't played much for the Patriots. It hasn't mattered. He's making a huge impact.
Mike Mayock confirms WR Desean Jackson has signed contract 'He's a Raider'
In the 2nd quarter against Buffalo, the Jacksonville QB briefly left the game with an ankle injury.
Lawrence needed help off the field, but wasn't sidelined for long.
Mac Jones has taken plenty of heat for his ankle grab of Panthers DE Brian Burns. On Monday, the Patriots quarterback shared his side of the story.
The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals play Sunday in a Week 10 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Buccaneers are coming off a bye week, but it appears wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski may still need more time before they are healthy enough to return to action. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave an update on both players with the Bucs back at work on Monday. Reporters noted [more]
The Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette after video emerged of him carrying a gun and making death threats to an unspecified person. The 2020 first-round pick had been on injured reserve since Oct. 9 and ends his time with Las Vegas having appeared in just 13 games with seven starts. The news comes after [more]
Chase Edmonds, Justin Pugh, Max Garcia and Aaron Brewer all were unable to finish the game Sunday against the 49ers.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
Arnette becomes the second first-round pick to be released from Las Vegas in that draft, joining Henry Ruggs III, who was cut last week.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
What does Patriots coach Bill Belichick think of Odell Beckham Jr.? Here's how he responded to questions about the former Browns wideout during an interview Monday.
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Several Denver players took the Cowboys' early 4th-down conversion attempts personally; Dak Prescott feels they could have swung the game. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The 49ers have a lot of issues, and who is under center isn't at the top of the list.