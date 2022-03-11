Giardi: One thing 'to keep an eye on' with Panthers in free agency
NFL Network's Mike Giardi shares one thing 'to keep an eye on' with Carolina Panthers in free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Six Seattle Seahawks players landed on CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's list of his top 100 potential free agents ahead of the new league year.
Steelers take care of business with special teams standout Miles Killebrew.
Jason Kelce on Wednesday morning explained why he supports Jalen Hurts. By Reuben Frank
Starting five years ago, the NFL wrongfully colluded against Colin Kaepernick. Five years of collusion later, the NFL has won. It’s over for Colin Kaepernick. There’s no way that any team will sign him at this point, not after he has gone half of a decade without playing football of any kind. Yes, he posted [more]
It'll take awhile to fully evaluate the Khalil Mack trade as a whole, but here is our initial grade of Bears GM Ryan Poles' first big move.
The Commanders' quarterback options weren't great after missing out on Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
Daniel Jeremiah: NFL expects Texans QB Deshaun Watson to be traded to Seahawks.
Apparently, Washington’s agreement to bring in quarterback Carson Wentz and his full contract have already had consequences for the rest of the roster. Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Commanders were planning to release safety Landon Collins after the team and player could not agree to a restructured contract. According to Collins, he was [more]
New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is not done clearing the roster of expensive players he inherited from former General Manager Ryan Pace. The next to go could be linebacker Danny Trevathan, who is expected to be released, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Cutting Trevathan will leave the Bears with an $8.9 [more]
Concerns about the team’s looming roster moves have taken a back seat to salacious stories about a former executive and now the franchise’s owner himself.
Antonio Brown is back in the news.
On Friday, much will potentially be learned about the criminal cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Quite possibly, the door finally will swing open for a trade. As we previously have reported, multiple teams are willing to trade for Watson without the 22 civil cases pending against him resolved. The current impediment continues to [more]
The veteran edge rusher refused a pay cut last week, but a team source tells Ed Werder that Lawrence will be staying in Dallas in 2022. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The #49ers made a handful of roster moves with 4 players getting one-year deals. They also added a 3rd QB.
Chandler Jones is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career next week. After starting his career with the Patriots, the edge rusher was traded to the Cardinals back in 2016. Then after the club placed the franchise tag on him in 2017 to prevent him from hitting the open [more]
Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are the two quarterbacks Pittsburgh adds this offseason.
Ranking the QBs in the #NFCEast after #Colts agree to trade Carson #Wentz to #Washington #Commanders #Cowboys #Giants #Eagles
Bears GM Ryan Poles isn't messing around after Tarik Cohen becomes the first of several projected cuts.
ESPN names 5 teams 'in the mix' for #Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky:
Free agency hasn't started yet, but several big moves have already significantly reshaped the first round of this year's NFL draft.