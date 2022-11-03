Giardi: One 'Old School' movie scene keenly applies to Jets' situation entering Week 9 vs. Bills
NFL Network's Mike Giardi: One 'Old School' movie scene keenly applies to New York Jets' situation entering Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills.
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience has changed. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – is streaming Thursday night NFL games through December.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
With Charles Robinson on the IR, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein host today's podcast episode where they run through all of the major transactions from Tuesday's trade deadline...and a few that didn't.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.
Ray Guy set the standard for the punter position in the NFL.
This is the type of leadership teams need from the star QB.
Brandon Beane said the trades for Nyheim Hines and Dean Marlowe came right down to the final minutes of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
Colts CB called playing for the Patriots a "low spot" in his life
Asked if there was any NFL player he legitimately feared, New York Giants great Eli Manning admitted it was Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.
Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph: “I’m not a troublemaker or somebody who is just going to cause problems.”
Upon hearing the news that Jeff Wilson Jr. had been traded to the Miami Dolphins, Raheem Mostert explained why he was "excited" to reunite with his former teammate.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 10 highlighted by Tennessee at Georgia, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Alabama at LSU
The undefeated Eagles are massive road favorites against the Texans. Will they cover the 13.5-point spread?
The New York Giants have claimed WR Isaiah Hodgins, a 2020 sixth-round pick, off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills.
Less than a week after Robert Quinn's departure, the Bears' locker room was hit with another gut punch with the trade of Roquan Smith. One that has them reeling.