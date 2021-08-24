Giardi: Newton out five days due to misinterpretation of COVID-19 protocols
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL Network's Mike Giardi explains why New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will miss five days due to a misinterpretation of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, then NFL Network's David Carr weighs in on what that means for the team's QB competition. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network