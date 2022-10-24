Giardi: Mac Jones in driver's seat as Patriots' QB1 moving forward over Bailey Zappe
NFL Network's Mike Giardi gives an update on the quarterback situation in New England ahead of Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.
Plenty has changed for the New England Patriots offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his most recent snap at quarterback. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. Zappe’s success hasn’t created a legitimate controversy, with Jones possibly healthy enough to return Monday night against Chicago from the ankle injury he suffered late in the Week 3 loss to Baltimore.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
DENVER (AP) In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. ''I think we'll always look at everything,'' Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they've done just eight times in seven games.
