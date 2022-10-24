Giardi: Mac Jones in driver's seat as Patriots' QB1 moving forward over Bailey Zappe

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. ''I think we'll always look at everything,'' Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they've done just eight times in seven games.