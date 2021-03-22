Giardi: Kendrick Bourne 'intent' on getting Pats back to prominence
NFL Network's Mike Giardi breaks down the New England Patriots free agent acquisitions in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
League to move forward by holding event in downtown Cleveland while following COVID-19 protocols.
Sean McVay hasn't forgotten Matthew Stafford's dramatic comeback win against him in 2016.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff said on WXYT-FM (97.1) there is no ill will towards Michael Brockers for the comments he made to TMZ
Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.
Raiders sign OL Andre James to 3-year contract extension
It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.
Julija Stoliarenko was taken by stretcher to a hospital after collapsing twice while trying to weigh in on Friday.
The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.
Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.
The Patriots owner isn't used to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls elsewhere.
The Steelers are quickly running out of outside linebackers.
First-year Rockets coach Stephen Silas struggled for words as he tried to describe Houston's franchise-record 20-game losing streak.
The Steelers inked the defensive lineman to a two-year contract.
Connecticut Huskies women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers had a historic performance with 24 points during a first-round win over High Point.
Jared Goff arrives to Detroit Lions with a 42-27 record, 3 playoff victories and a quarterback resume unmatched in Detroit over the past 60 years.
Frustrated that his team wasn't getting enough stops on defense, Coach Paul Mills took a bold risk down one with three minutes to go.
Saying that the referees are telling you 'a bunch of lies' is essentially inviting the NBA to take your money.
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Warriors are one of five teams to talk with the Magic about a trade for Aaron Gordon.
Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered Luke Rockhold a helping hand ahead of his return.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp asks new defensive end and former first-round draft pick Charles Harris to do one thing: Go get the quarterback.