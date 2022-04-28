Giardi: Joe Douglas looking to draft athletic 'freaks'
NFL Media's Mike Giardi has the latest news on the New York Jets draft plans. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Media's Mike Giardi has the latest news on the New York Jets draft plans. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 2022 NFL draft is finally here, and we're imagining what a perfect draft would look like for the Bears.
A few solid first picks from the #Bills:
The Next Gen car makes its first trip to the “Monster Mile” this weekend. NASCAR‘s Cup Series rolls into Dover Motor Speedway for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). With 400 laps around the concrete oval ahead, get prepped for the weekend here: QUICK TIME Cup teams […]
Crew chief Lee Leslie, jackman Alpha Lamin and rear tire changer Kevin Teaf are sidelined through the All-Star Race at Texas.
The average annual value of the top wide receivers in the NFL has grown exponentially not only this offseason, but the last few. Spending money and draft picks on them seems like a risky proposition.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared the reasoning behind the team's "blockbuster" pre-draft trade with the Texans.
With the NFL Draft officially upon us, Thor Nystrom drops his final 2-round mock draft of the process (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Full and final first round 2022 NFL mock draft with trades, four quarterbacks taken, via @DillySanders:
What was your first thought when you heard about the Mannings visiting Notre Dame?
The Giants had until Monday to decide whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract
Here's the latest 2022 NFL Draft buzz surrounding the New York Jets...
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
Mark Davis had no idea that his decision to lure Gruden back to the sideline, which generated excitement among fans recalling Grudens revivifying first tenure (1998-2001), would end in such sordid fashion that he would be both saddened and sickened.
Prognostication time is just about over, as the NFL draft is set to start Thursday night. How will a mysterious first round pan out?
.@CDPiglet ranks who the Cowboys should select at the 24th pick of the 2022 draft out of the top candidates.
James Madison University softball player Lauren Bernett died by suicide, medical officials in Virginia said Thursday.
In the imprecise world of the NFL draft, every general manager who works long enough is eventually left a story of regret – or two, or five, or 20.
Jets LT Mekhi Becton could be possible trade target for Raiders
A final 2022 NFL first-round mock draft.
Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert will handle his final draft before he retires. Will he draft Ben Roethlisberger's replacement?