Giardi: Jets players went to bat for QB Mike White following close loss to Bills

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Mike White took one hit after another and kept coming back in refusing to leave the field until after the final whistle, when the Jets quarterback - with cell phone in hand - finally boarded an ambulance for what the team said was a precautionary trip to the hospital. Before that, White continued impressing coach Robert Saleh and his teammates by gritting through the pain of injured ribs until his final pass attempt was batted down by Buffalo's A.J. Epenesa in the final seconds of a 20-12 loss to the Bills on Sunday. ''Everybody respects the heck out of him,'' Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said.