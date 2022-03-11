Giardi, Frelund outline priorities for Dolphins in free agency
NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Cynthia Frelund outline priorities for Miami Dolphins in free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
It'll take awhile to fully evaluate the Khalil Mack trade as a whole, but here is our initial grade of Bears GM Ryan Poles' first big move.
The Commanders' quarterback options weren't great after missing out on Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
Starting five years ago, the NFL wrongfully colluded against Colin Kaepernick. Five years of collusion later, the NFL has won. It’s over for Colin Kaepernick. There’s no way that any team will sign him at this point, not after he has gone half of a decade without playing football of any kind. Yes, he posted [more]
Daniel Jeremiah: NFL expects Texans QB Deshaun Watson to be traded to Seahawks.
Apparently, Washington’s agreement to bring in quarterback Carson Wentz and his full contract have already had consequences for the rest of the roster. Reports emerged on Thursday morning that the Commanders were planning to release safety Landon Collins after the team and player could not agree to a restructured contract. According to Collins, he was [more]
New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is not done clearing the roster of expensive players he inherited from former General Manager Ryan Pace. The next to go could be linebacker Danny Trevathan, who is expected to be released, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Cutting Trevathan will leave the Bears with an $8.9 [more]
Concerns about the team’s looming roster moves have taken a back seat to salacious stories about a former executive and now the franchise’s owner himself.
Following the Khalil Mack trade, here's a look at the Bears' biggest salary cap hits heading into the 2022 season.
Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are the two quarterbacks Pittsburgh adds this offseason.
The #49ers made a handful of roster moves with 4 players getting one-year deals. They also added a 3rd QB.
The Colts have a very good team. They currently have no clear option at quarterback. So what will they do? The first name to emerge was Jimmy Garoppolo. But he’s basically a less athletic, albeit more popular with his teammates, version of Carson Wentz. The problem for the Colts is that there aren’t many great [more]
The veteran edge rusher refused a pay cut last week, but a team source tells Ed Werder that Lawrence will be staying in Dallas in 2022. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Bears GM Ryan Poles isn't messing around after Tarik Cohen becomes the first of several projected cuts.
Nate Sudfeld didn’t play a down for the 49ers last season. San Francisco, though, re-signed the quarterback Thursday, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Sudfeld received a fully guaranteed one-year, $2 million contract. Sudfeld, 28, can earn up to $3 million in incentives. Two other teams were interested in signing Sudfeld, according to Schefter. The [more]
The Colts could offer an enticing situation for Jordan Love if the Packers are willing to trade the young QB.