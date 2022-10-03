Giardi evaluates Pats' future with Bailey Zappe at QB

The Guardian

The Miami Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday after a series of incidents that sparked debate over the NFL’s concussion policy. The quarterback was taken to hospital after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Against the Bills he appeared unsteady on his feet after taking a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, but was cleared to return to play by a Dolphins physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.