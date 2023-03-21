Giardi: I don't foresee Patriots drafting Bijan Robinson in first round
NFL Network's Mike Giardi: I don't foresee New England Patriots drafting running back Bijan Robinson in the first round.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald debuts his top 50 prospects for 2023, tiered by three levels. Who's No. 1?
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
Ten days after Packers CEO Mark Murphy made it clear that the Packers were done with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Murphy made it clear that he’s done talking about Aaron Rodgers. “I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say [more]
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
The ESPN pundit sees the Chiefs getting pass-rush help from a local player.
“He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career,” one executive told Yahoo Sports.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
The Bills have signed running back Damien Harris, formerly of the Patriots, to provide more toughness at the position.
The Eagles' top pick has drawn favorable comparisons to a future Hall of Famer.
If things had gone differently at the team meeting, maybe the Dallas Cowboys would have ended up drafting Travis Kelce in 2013.
The Bears opened their checkbook, Aaron Rodgers is headed (eventually) to New York, the Chiefs and Bengals got better, and rebuilds are starting in Tennessee and Vegas.
In his latest mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., didn't give the Tennessee Titans an offensive lineman for the first time.
Former Patriots and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apparently has more to prove to the NFL community, and he plans to do so Tuesday at his alma mater.
The Bulls big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikoka Vucevic did something no other trio has this season, or any Bulls have since 1977-78.
After losing Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in free agency, the Eagles signed a veteran linebacker Tuesday morning. By Reuben Frank
Munetaka Murakami, likely headed to MLB in a year or two, was the hero of the night for Team Japan.
UCLA might be further depleted when they take on Gonzaga in Las Vegas in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16, but both teams know it'll still be another classic.
One of the newest Chiefs players would like the team to acquire the star wide receiver.