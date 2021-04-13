Giardi, Billick explore how Pats might replace Edelman's slot production

NFL Network's Mike Giardi and Brian Billick explore how the New England Patriots might replace wide receiver Julian Edelman's slot production following his retirement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

