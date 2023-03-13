Giardi: Back end of Bengals' defense 'changed dramatically' today
NFL Network's Mike Giardi discusses the Cincinnati Bengals.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate. Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage. He’s doing so because both teams won’t [more]
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]
The 49ers hope to have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy healthy enough to play at the start of the regular season, but they are adding another experienced starter to the roster in the event that plan has to change. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Niners have agreed to a one-year deal with former [more]
The Raiders found a replacement for Derek Carr.
The 49ers appear to have their backup quarterback situation figured out. Now comes the hard part.
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.
The writing on the wall for Mike McGlinchey's 49ers exit reportedly has become a reality.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
The Browns have an agreement to sign former Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a three-year deal when the league year begins Wednesday.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has left the 49ers for the Raiders. The move to Las Vegas becomes official on Wednesday. When it does, here’s a look at the details of the deal. 1. Signing bonus: $11.25 million. 2. 2023 base salary: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed at signing. 3. 2024 roster bonus: $11.25 million, fully guaranteed on [more]
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
Jalen Ramsey gives the Dolphins a top tandem with Xavien Howard. It's a big step forward, but let's not plan the championship boat parade just yet.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.