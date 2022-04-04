Giants’ Xavier McKinney on NFL life: ‘Two years feels like six’

Since the New York Giants selected then-Alabama safety Xavier McKinney in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, a lot has happened.

McKinney arrived in East Rutherford alongside Joe Judge and his staff. Almost immediately, things went awry as the rookie suffered a fractured foot in training camp. He wouldn’t return until later November.

But McKinney’s first NFL season ended on a high note. He hauled in the game-sealing interception during a 23-19 Week 17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

McKinney’s rookie season was different for several other reasons, too. The COVID-19 pandemic had emerged just prior to the draft and the NFL was forced to adapt accordingly. Meetings were primarily held via Zoom, locker-rooms were socially distanced and games were played without fans.

COVID-19 protocols were continued in 2022 but loosened for some players. That wasn’t the case for McKinney, who is unvaccinated. Although he avoided contracting the virus, he made multiple stops on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a potential close or high-risk contract.

In each instance, McKinney cleared protocols in short order. He didn’t miss a game, starting 16 of the 17 in which he appeared.

Immediately following the 2021 season, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement and the team fired Judge. A new era was again being ushered in.

On Monday, as Giants players arrived for the first day of the voluntary offseason program, McKinney joined his very first position meeting in the team’s defensive backs room.

Xavier McKinney had his first position meeting in the Giants' DB room today. He's been in the league for two years – with all he's seen, McKinney half-jokingly said it's felt like six years. COVID restrictions have kept the players out of those intimate settings since 2019. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 4, 2022

This is Xavier McKinney's third season with the Giants but his first day in the building without COVID protocols. He said he didn't even know where the actual position meeting rooms were (the players met in tents in the field house last two years). — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) April 4, 2022

But McKinney is excited for the 2022 season and his likely role as a defensive leader.

Xavier McKinney: "From Day 1, I've been a leader." It doesn't matter who's here or who left. "This is nothing new to me." — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) April 4, 2022

The Giants will need a leader after releasing team captain Logan Ryan in March. It was a move that caught McKinney by surprise, but the shock was fleeting. It’s been a long six two years for McKinney already.

