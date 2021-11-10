Giants S Xavier McKinney named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following his two-interception game in New York's win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Both of McKinney's interceptions came in the second half of the game, including a pick-six.
McKinney is the third Giant to win Player of the Week this season, joining Daniel Jones and Graham Gano.