Giants S Xavier McKinney named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Xavier McKinney interceptions Raiders cropped 11/7/2021

Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following his two-interception game in New York's win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Both of McKinney's interceptions came in the second half of the game, including a pick-six.

McKinney is the third Giant to win Player of the Week this season, joining Daniel Jones and Graham Gano.