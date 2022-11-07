Giants' Xavier McKinney out 'a few weeks' after injuring hand during bye-week ATV accident

Xavier McKinney holding up football, white jersey

The last thing NFL coaches and front offices want is players getting injured while away from the team during the bye week, but unfortunately for the Giants, they weren’t able to come out of the bye unscathed.

Safety Xavier McKinney announced on Monday morning that he suffered a hand injury while participating in a sight-seeing ATV tour in Cabo that will keep him off the field “for a few weeks.”

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McKinney broke his hand and will miss "several weeks."

“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” he wrote.

The 23-year-old McKinney has developed into a key piece for the Giants’ defense, starting all eight games this season while totaling 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and four pass break-ups.

At 6-2, the playoff-hopeful Giants return to action on Sunday, when they host the Houston Texans. Following that game, the Giants face the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders before a Week 14 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.