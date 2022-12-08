Giants’ Xavier McKinney ‘doubtful’ to return vs. Eagles

It appears as if the New York Giants will play another game without star safety Xavier McKinney, who has been on the injured/non-football injury list since November 7 with a broken hand.

“I would say I doubt it,” said head coach Brian Daboll on Wednesday when asked if McKinney would play this Sunday against the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

McKinney injured his hand in an off-field ATV accident during the team’s bye week, needing pins surgically inserted to reset the bones. He had indicated he could possibly play with a ‘club’ on his hand, something Daboll has quashed.

“Well, not when he has the pins in his hand,” the coach said when asked about the idea.

McKinney would need to have the pins removed before he resumes playing.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” said Daboll about McKinney playing with the club.

That won’t be this week, though. But a Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders is not out of the question.

