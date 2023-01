Associated Press

Utah lawmakers wasted no time this week before returning to an issue that has become a popular topic in GOP-led statehouses: Trying to limit medical options doctors are allowed to provide transgender youth. On the second day of the legislative session, a committee begun considering a policy that would stop minors from receiving gender-affirming health care — including surgery or puberty blockers — and another that would govern requirements for schools to notify parents when kids want to change which pronouns they go by. As LGBTQ Americans become increasing visible in popular culture, some social conservatives have rallied around issues such as the bathrooms that transgender kids can use, sports teams they are allowed to play on and the health care their doctors can prescribe.