Giants’ Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson unlikely to return in Week 16

The New York Giants were hopeful to get two key members of their secondary back in Week 16, but early indications are that they’ll have to wait.

Head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Tuesday that safety Xavier McKinney (hand) will not practice this week and is out against the Minnesota Vikings.

There was slightly more optimism regarding cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), but he was a projected non-participant on Tuesday and seems like an extreme long shot.

“I think Adoree’ is getting better, and then with Xavier it’s just how his fingers are healing. I think they get a little bit better each week,” Daboll told reporters before being asked about their practice workload for the week. “X, no. Adoree’, we’ll see.”

Jackson has not played since suffering a sprained MCL on a punt return in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. McKinney has not played since suffering a serious hand injury as the result of an ATV accident during the team’s bye week. That injury required surgery and until recently, McKinney had stabilizing pins in his hand.

Both players have been sorely missed and could have been used against the Vikings’ high-powered offense, which features wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“One, he’s extremely talented. He’s got good quickness, good body control, can run any route. They line him up all over the place. I think they do a great job with him. He’s hard to cover in man. He’s got great awareness in zone. He’s good after the catch. He can make contested catches. He’s a problem,” Daboll said of Jefferson. “And he can run anything you ask him to run. It’s hard to read him because he’s so good at the top of the route with his body control, his eyes, his head. He’s really good.”

The Giants will have to wait at least one more week for the potential returns of McKinney and Jackson.

Story continues

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire