Giants WRs Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney expected to play vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants are expected to get some offensive firepower back against the Kansas City Chiefs for “Monday Night Football” in Week 8.

While star RB Saquon Barkley and big free-agent WR Kenny Golladay have already been ruled out of the contest, two receivers who missed New York’s Week 7 upset win over the Carolina Panthers will return. Veteran WR Sterling Shepard and rookie WR Kadarius Toney both were listed as questionable heading into this game with their respected injuries. According to a report from The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, both Shepard and Toney are expected to play and are not considered game-time decisions.

The return of those two players should provide a considerable boost to the Giants’ passing attack, which has struggled at times this season. Daniel Jones only has five passing scores to four interceptions, but they’ve dealt with injuries and attrition throughout the year. Shepard has 28 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown this season. Toney had a breakout game against the Cowboys in Week 5 with 10 receptions for 189 yards, but the rookie is still looking for his first touchdown on the season.

The Chiefs have struggled to get pressure and sacks this season and those struggles have bled over into the secondary at times. With Charvarius Ward listed as questionable with a foot injury, the Chiefs will likely rely on players like Rashad Fenton, L’Jarius Sneed and Mike Hughes to lock down the likes Shepard and Toney.

