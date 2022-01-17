Giants wrap up first round of general manager interviews

The New York Giants wrapped up their first round of interviews in their search for a new general manager this week.

The new GM will face the daunting task of rebuilding one of the league’s worst rosters with very little salary cap space to operate with.

Other challenges will include revamping the conditioning, training and medical departments as the team has been one of the most injured in the NFL the past decade.

Plus, he has to hire a new head coach and coaching staff, evaluate the scouting and personnel departments and make some really tough roster decisions.

Piece of cake, right?

Here is a quick list of the nine men they interviewed.

Joe Schoen

AP Photo

Joe Schoen, 42, is the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager, a position he has held since 2017. Before Buffalo, Schoen worked in the Miami Dolphins’ front office.

The Giants might have to move fast if they want Schoen as several other teams are also interested, most notably the Chicago Bears.

Schoen is hot because he’s likely to bring along the Bills’ offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, as his head coach. Many believe that Daboll is the best (and maybe the last) hope of making something out of fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Adrian Wilson

Patrick Breen/The Republic

Adrian Wilson, 42, is currently the Arizona Cardinals’ vice president of pro personnel and has worked in their scouting department since 2015.

Wilson, a safety at NC State, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2001 NFL draft. He played 12 seasons for Arizona and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. He finished his career with New England and then Chicago in 2014.

Wilson is a member of the Cardinals’ Ring of Honor.

Quentin Harris

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

If than name sounds familiar, it should. Quentin Harris, a former safety out of Syracuse, spent the 2006 preseason with the Giants. Harris began NFL career with he Cards in 2002 as a UDFA before signing with Big Blue in 2006. He was cut at the roster deadline and spent the next two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

After is playing career, Harris went to work for the Cardinals in their scouting department and gradually worked his way up the ladder. He was named vice president of player personnel last year.

Ryan Poles

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The 36-year-old Ryan Poles is currently the executive director of player personnel for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s an up-and-coming name in NFL circles who rocketed up through the Chiefs’ college scouting department the past decade and will be an NFL GM at some point. He is a graduate of Boston College, which should curry him some favor with John Mara.

Ryan Cowden

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The 43 year-old Ryan Cowden is currently the vice president of player personal for the Tennessee Titans, a position he has held for the past four years. Prior to that, Cowden spent 16 years in the personnel department of the Carolina Panthers. Yes, that means he worked for Dave Gettleman.

Monti Ossenfort

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The 43-year-old Monti Ossenfort is currently the director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans, a position he has held since 2020. Before that, Ossenfort was with the New England Patriots for 14 years. The last six he served as the organization’s director of college scouting.

Joe Hortiz

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Joe Hortiz is currently the director of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens. The 46-year-old Hortiz has held various roles for the Ravens in the scouting and personnel departments for the past 24 years.

Hortiz is a very strong candidate with an admirable track record. The Ravens have been one of the more consistent teams in the NFL the past two decades and the Giants’ brass are bog fans of the way the Baltimore conducts their business.

Adam Peters

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Peters is currently the assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers, a position he has held since 2017.

Before that, Peters worked for the Denver Broncos as a scout and then as their director of college scouting. As a member of Denver’s personnel department, Peters helped the team acquire 27 players through the draft and college free agency that were on the roster of the Super Bowl 50 championship team.

Ran Carthon

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File

Ran Carthon is currently the 49ers director of pro personnel. A former running back who played his college ball at Florida, Carthon played three seasons in the NFL — two for Indianapolis and one with Detroit.

The 40-year-old is the son of former Giants running back Maurice Carthon, who was a member of the Super Bowl XXI and XXV championship teams.

