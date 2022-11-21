Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson lost for season with torn ACL

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson hauled in nine receptions for 100 yards on Sunday afternoon. It was the first 100-yard game of his career and the first by a Giants receiver this season.

Unfortunately for Robinson, his final catch came at a cost.

While attempting to gain additional yardage, Robinson maneuvered his way toward the sideline and was pushed out of bounds. He took an awkward step and his knee appeared to lock. He immediately fell to the turf in pain and had to be carried into the locker room.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the worst on Monday, announcing that Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

More to come…

