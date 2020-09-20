Giants WR Sterling Shepard leaves game vs. Bears with toe injury

Giants WR Sterling Shepard is out for the rest of the game against the Bears with a toe injury.

Shepard caught a pass from Daniel Jones and was tackled awkwardly right before the first half ended. He hobbled off and immediately ran into the locker room as he seemed in considerable amount of pain.

Saquon Barkley already left the game prior with a knee injury that did not look good at all. He was carted off the field and got x-rays in the locker room.

This was a game where the Giants came in with all of their offensive weapons healthy for the first time in Jones' young career, but the results did not come out as expected.