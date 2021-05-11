Giants WR Sterling Shepard announces jersey number change for next season

Giants WR Sterling Shepard

With the NFL allowing more options for numbers at positions around the league, Giants WR Sterling Shepard is taking full advantage of that with a switch for the 2021-22 season.

The veteran wideout announced that he will be going from No. 87 to No. 3, the same number he wore during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Every player that does change their number must buy out the current inventory of their official unsold jerseys. According to The Record's Art Stapleton, the cost of that inventory wasn't too much for Shepard to make the call.

Here are the new number rules:

- QB, P, K: 1-19

- RB: 1-49, 80-89

- CB, S: 1-49

- LB: 1-59, 90-99

- OL: 50-79

- DL: 50-79, 90-99