Giants WR Kenny Golladay: ‘I wish all of us could be out there at the same time’ | Giants News Conference

Virginian Pilot

A 26-year-old man who eluded arrest by jumping off the West Norfolk Bridge last month is still on the lam — and he has more charges against him. Portsmouth police say they saw Alex Tew at a residence in Portsmouth Oct. 30, but they didn’t get him into custody. Tew fled on foot when he saw police, according to a release. Tew is wanted on a slew of felony charges in Portsmouth — including ...