Giants WR Kenny Golladay: ‘I wish all of us could be out there at the same time’ | Giants News Conference
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay spoke to the media on Friday about his health status, and revealed that he still isn't sure if he will play on Sunday against the Raiders. He also shared his frustration that he along with so many of his teammates are hurt, saying "you just can't control injuries."