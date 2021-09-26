Giants WR Kenny Golladay expected to play vs. Falcons after morning workout

Kenny Golladay running up close

Giants WR Kenny Golladay was questionable heading into Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at home. But, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a morning workout determined he will be available to play for Big Blue in Week 3.

Golladay was dealing with a hip injury and all week the Giants were looking at a game-time decision for the top wideout.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano also heard from a source on Saturday night that the expectation was TE Evan Engram, who has missed the first two games with a calf injury, will also be made available for the offense.

If that is the case at kickoff, Daniel Jones will be playing with all his weapons for the first time. This is what the Giants envisioned their offense to look like on gameday, and we'll see if the results followed.

Golladay, of course, had the outburst on the sideline in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team, but he, Joe Judge amd Jason Garrett -- the man Golladay was yelling at on the sideline late in the fourth quarter -- all said it was the heat of competition.

Golladay will look to silence that noise even more by putting up a great performance this Sunday, though he may be limited depending on how that hip feels. The 6-foot-4 receiver has yet to score as a Giant.