Giants WR Kenny Golladay aiming to play Sunday against Raiders

Golladay breaking tackle against ATL in home game blue jersey

After missing three straight games, Kenny Golladay is hoping to make his return from a knee injury on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Golladay suffered the injury in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, and was limited in Thursday's practice.

Head coach Joe Judge said the receiver has been "very open" about wanting to play this week, but the Giants want to see if his knee can handle game action.



The Giants can use any help they can get on offense - Sterling Shepard suffered a quad injury on Monday in Kansas City, and will likely miss his fourth game of the season - he missed Thursday's practice.

Saquon Barkley was taken off the COVID/Reserve list Friday morning, but is still hampered with an ankle injury, also suffered in Dallas - he did not practice on Friday.