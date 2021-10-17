Giants WR Kadarius Toney ruled out with ankle injury against Rams

Kadarius Toney close up white jersey

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury.

Toney's ankle had been bothering him during pre-game warmups, but the team kept him active. He made three receptions for 36 yards in the first quarter before exiting the game and heading to the locker room with a team doctor.

The rookie appeared to reinjure his ankle on a play on the sidelines, and looked to be in pain.



The Giants were already without wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Darius Slayton (hamstring).

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the day at halftime after suffering ankle injury in the second quarter. He missed last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a foot injury, and was limited in practice during the week.

Wide receiver C.J. Board was carted off the field with an air cast on his left arm towards the end of the first half. Board injured his arm on a 37-yard kickoff return, as trainers rushed out to him immediately. He was ruled out at halftime with a forearm injury.