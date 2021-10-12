Giants WR Kadarius Toney named PFF's Rookie of the Week

Kadarius Toney solo close up vs Cowboys

Giants WR Kadarius Toney was named Pro Football Focus's Rookie of the Week after a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's loss.

The bigger storyline was the punch he threw that got him ejected in the fourth quarter. But when the dust settled, he was clearly the most impactful player on the field, totaling 189 yards on 10 receptions. He also just missed a touchdown, falling at the two-yard line after turning a short catch into a big gain.

Here's what PFF's Anthony Treash said about Toney's breakout game:

"Toney was a featured piece of the Giants offense against the Dallas Cowboys, generating 13 targets on 24 routes. The former Florida Gator took advantage of the opportunity by producing a 93.3 receiving grade and averaging 7.88 yards per route run — both of which are top-five single-game marks among rookie wide receivers since 2010.

"Toney's combination of balance, agility and explosiveness makes him almost impossible to tackle."

Toney had to take over the game with injuries all over the place on offense from Daniel Jones, to Saquon Barkley, to Kenny Golladay. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were both out as well with hamstring injuries.

That allowed Toney to be the sole focus of Jason Garrett's play-calling and he showed exactly why the Giants were so high on him in this year's draft. His shiftiness, speed, and overall instincts with the ball in his hand leaves defenders baffled. He had three more missed tackles this week, which gives him nine total on the season.

What's even more impressive is the fact that he's really only played a substantial amount of offensive snaps in the last two games, as he had a slow start for the first three.

Moving forward, even with healthy receivers returning at some point, Toney has proven to be a nuisance to defenses, and the Giants will surely continue to give him the ball. The extracurricular activity, which he apologized for on Monday, will need to be eradicated.

But there's no doubting the talent, and more importantly, the upside the Giants have with No. 89.