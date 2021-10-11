Giants WR Kadarius Toney will likely avoid suspension for punch that led to ejection against Cowboys

Kadarius Toney makes leaping catch with defender in his face in Dallas Week 5 2021

Kadarius Toney’s punch to the head of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was enough to get him ejected from the game on Sunday, but it almost certainly won’t keep him out any longer than that.

The Giants’ rookie receiver is likely only facing a hefty fine from the NFL and not a suspension, according to a league source, in large part because that incident was his first offense in the NFL. The source said that will be a big factor that plays in his favor, though the NFL will review the full film of the incident before any official decision is made.

Toney – who had a remarkable 10-catch, 189-yard performance in the Giants’ 44-20 loss in Dallas -- could be fined up to $36,148 for throwing a punch. That’s a small fraction of the $8 million in signing bonus and salary he will make this year.



The Toney incident reminded many of another famous fight involving a Giants receiver – back in 2015 when Odell Beckham, Jr. had multiple run-ins during a game with then-Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman.

Beckham ended up getting suspended for a game by the league, but it took extraordinary circumstances for the NFL to do that. Beckham was actually flagged for three personal fouls for unnecessary roughness in that game, including one for running full-speed at Norman and launching himself, helmet-first, into Norman’s head.

That hit, which was far more violent than anything Toney did on Sunday, was what the NFL cited when announcing the suspension. But it also took into account what was, by then, a very long rap sheet for the receiver.

By then he had already been fined twice the year before – once for kicking a player and once for throwing his helmet while protesting a late hit. And earlier in 2015 he was also fined for throwing a punch at Bills safety Duke Williams.

There have been instances where the NFL suspended a player for throwing a punch, but it has usually involved a player who has been punished before, or extenuating circumstances in that particular game.



Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

With none of that here, Toney is expected to be available for the Giants’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday – assuming he’s healthy. He did injure his foot or ankle late in the game on Sunday and was spotted being carted to the X-Ray room after the game.

There is also a chance that even if the NFL doesn’t suspend him, Giants head coach Joe Judge will – though that seems pretty unlikely. Judge did sound pretty angry at Toney after the game, though when asked if the team would punish him, he said only "I’m not going to get into any hypotheticals right now."

"Look, there’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing the things we’re not going to condone as a team that put us behind," Judge said about Toney’s actions. "That’s not going to be accepted. It’s not going to be condoned. That’s as far as I’m going to go with that."

Given all the injuries the Giants are dealing with right now, though, it’s hard to imagine Judge would suspend or even bench what might be his best and most dangerous player right now. It seems much more likely Toney will be fined, and Judge will announce he’s keeping any discipline measures "in house."