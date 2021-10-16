Giants WR Kadarius Toney fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after throwing punch against Cowboys

Kadarius Toney solo close up vs Cowboys

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee during the Week 5 game, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed. Kazee was fined $6,264 for unnecessary roughness, for his shove.

Toney was ejected for the punch, ending his career-best, 10-catch, 189-yard performance on the road. The rookie issued an apology on Twitter and spoke more to reporters on Monday about his mistake.

Tight end Evan Engram said after the game that Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse punched him in the face post-game. Kearse was not fined for the alleged post-game punch because the league could not find a clear video, per a source, according to Vacchiano.

Rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari was fined $6,843 for his hit on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott that drew a roughing the passer penalty.

