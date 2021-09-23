Giants WR Kadarius Toney clarifies social media post, apologizes for critical comments toward media

Kadarius Toney speaks to reporters September 2021

Giants WR Kadarius Toney clarified his recent social media post and apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the media, saying that those comments were directed to one person.



"Before I get started, I want to address the elephant in the room with social media," Toney told reporters before his scheduled media availability on Thursday. "I know a lot of stuff was misinterpreted about me talking about the Giants or whatever. That had nothing to do with the Giants. Getting focused on getting ready to play against the Falcons.

"I know a lot of people saw what I posted, media-wise, me saying 'the media, this and that.' That's not meant for everybody. The one that specifically knows who I'm talking about, because the story that they want, want to create, stuff like that. They know exactly who I'm talking about. I apologize to the rest of y'all who do a great job at what y'all do, and I'm gonna leave it at that."

Asked what his social media post meant, Toney said it would be kept private.

"That's really a personal issue, a personal matter," he said. "I don't really want to address it like that. That's why I left it with what it was."

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Giants OC Jason Garrett discussed how the first two games have gone for Toney and what the plans are for him going forward.

"Kadarius hasn’t played a lot of football for us yet," Garrett said. "He missed the spring and missed most of training camp and practiced about three days before the season started. He’s a young player who’s learning. Receivers, it takes them a little time to transition into the NFL. We all know that. As I would say in general, college receivers when they’re coming into the NFL, there’s a whole repertoire of routes they haven’t been exposed to, so he’s in that process."

Added Garrett:

“He’ll be a piece of what we’re doing. We got a lot of guys on offense that we like and want to get the ball to. We were excited to draft Kadarius, we’re excited to have him on our team and we’re excited to play him.

"But we’re excited about playing Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and some of the other guys, too. Our guys are going to earn their opportunities.”