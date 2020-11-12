Giants WR Golden Tate suffers knee injury late in Thursday practice

Golden Tate runs ball against Rams

As head coach Joe Judge said on Thursday, the Giants were moving on from Golden Tate's disciplinary absence from the game against the Football Team last week. Judge said Tate should anticipate playing.

But now things are up in the air after Tate suffered a late-practice knee injury on Thursday.

Tate was added to the injury report and that's never a good sign late in the week. It's unknown what exactly the injury is.

“Look we’re kinda past that issue right now. We’re getting ready to play Philly right now. Golden’s getting ready to play Philly as well right now," Judge said. "Love the way he came to practice yesterday. We’re totally past the whole situation last week. It is what it is.”

The Giants never disclosed the reason behind Tate missing the game, but the situation stemmed from his comments to the camera after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he said something along the lines of throw me the ball. His wife also was very vocal on social media about him not getting enough touches.

In his absence, undrafted rookie Austin Mack had himself a pretty solid game, collecting four catches for 72 yards including a 50-yard reception.

Also on the injury report was some good news, as Leonard Williams and Logan Ryan were both full participants. Kaden Smith is also out of concussion protocol.

However, Devonta Freeman had to walk off with trainers during practice as he looked to do something with his ankle injury. Sterling Shepard was also limited with toe and hip injuries.