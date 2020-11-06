Giants WR Golden Tate relegated to scout team ahead of matchup vs. Washington

Giants' Golden Tate relegated to scout team ahead of Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's been a rough week for Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

On Friday, the veteran wide receiver -- who has 112 career NFL starts and has made a Pro Bowl -- was relegated to the Giants' scout team.

Tate was wearing a red penny with No. 17 on it, trying to mimic Washington star wideout Terry McLaurin ahead of New York's matchup against the Burgundy and Gold on Sunday.

Golden Tate, with 112 career starts on his resume, spending this Friday on the scout team playing Washington WR Terry McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/OMPo7FDaOQ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 6, 2020

The decision from New York head coach Joe Judge to put Tate on scout team duties -- a job usually reserved for second- and third-stringers -- comes just two days after the wideout was told not to come to the team's walkthrough.

Judge told Tate to stay home on Wednesday after frustration, both from Tate himself and his wife, Elise, was quite evident during the Giants' Monday night loss to the Buccaneers.

In that matchup, Tate scored a late touchdown -- just his second catch of the game -- and yelled "throw me the ball" into the camera. Throughout the game, Elise Tate went on an Instagram rant, complaining her husband had not been targeted enough by Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Golden Tate’s wife on Instagram pic.twitter.com/vRh1bVeNr1 — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) November 3, 2020

Judge tried to downplay the incident when asked about it on Wednesday.

"I spoke with Golden at length today. We're dealing internally with a lot of things," Judge said. "He's not going to be at the walkthrough today, but he'll be back in the building and practicing with us for the remainder of the week. it will be business as usual."

It remains to be seen how involved Tate will be this coming Sunday against Washington. In the team's first matchup, the 32-year-old had just one catch for 11 yards.