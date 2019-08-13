Giants WR Golden Tate loses appeal for fertility drug, suspended 4 games

The NFL announced on Tuesday that New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate will serve a four-game suspension after his appeal over use of performance enhancing drugs was denied.

News of Tate’s suspension leaked last month, and Tate announced that he was appealing on the grounds that the positive test was due to a legitimate fertility treatment.

"This past April, during the off-season, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning,” a statement from Tate read. “I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league's banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use, I reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and I spoke with my coaches and general manager.”

Tate’s argument did not compel an arbiter to reverse the ruling.

Tate to miss 2 NFC East games

Tate will miss games starting in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 5 on Oct. 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Giants left shorthanded at WR

Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million deal with the Giants during the offseason and was expected to soften the blow of trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Eli Manning praised Tate on Tuesday prior to the announcement of his appeal being denied.

“He is going to be in the right spot and he has a good feel for the zones, how to get open versus different techniques and stuff,” Manning told reporters.

With Tate out four games and Corey Coleman suffering a season-ending ACL tear, the Giants will be shorthanded at wide receiver to start the season. Sterling Shepard suffered a broken thumb early in training camp but has since returned to practice and appears on track to be ready for Week 1.

Sterling Shepard seen catching a ball with two hands in practice today. A good sign as he recovers from the broken thumb 👍 pic.twitter.com/QsQb30Kn7X — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 3, 2019

