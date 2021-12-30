Giants WR Darius Slayton, OL Korey Cunningham test positive for COVID-19

Darius Slayton makes catch at WFT cropped 9/16/2021

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham have tested positive for COVID-19.

Slayton has not been able to live up to his splendid rookie season, where he scored eight touchdowns and had 48 catches for 740 yards. He's averaging 25.8 yards per game this season, down from 52.1 percent last year, and 57.1 percent the year prior. He has just 24 catches on 55 targets for 310 yards and a touchdown this year.

Cunningham played right tackle on Sunday after Matt Peart tore his ACL in the game. But Nate Solder will be back at that spot, as the Giants activated him off the Reserves/COVID-19 list.

Practice squad linebacker Omari Cobb also tested positive.