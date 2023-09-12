Giants working out WR James Proche

The New York Giants will hold their weekly workouts on Tuesday and wide receiver James Proche will be among the group in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report Proche’s workout.

#Giants are working out free agent receiver James Proche today, per source. Proche spent the last three seasons with Baltimore. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 12, 2023

The 26-year-old Proche was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL draft and had spent his entire three-year career with the team before being released as a part of final cuts.

In 43 career games, Proche has hauled in 25 receptions for 278 yards and 14 first downs. He also sees a lot of action in special teams, returning 27 punts for 222 yards and two kickoffs for 22 yards.

The Giants have needs along the offensive line, at cornerback and in the secondary, but don’t really have a glaring need at receiver. However, head coach Brian Daboll & Co. may be looking for an alternate option at punt returner after rookie running back Eric Gray fielded just one for seven yards on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire