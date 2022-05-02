Giants “working through some things” on James Bradberry

Chatter about the Giants parting ways with cornerback James Bradberry has been frequent this offseason, but Bradberry remains on the roster and General Manager Joe Schoen offered no hints this weekend about when that might change.

Bradberry’s departure would free up more than $10 million in cap space that the Giants need to sign their draft picks and make other moves, but Schoen said only that the team is still working on how to sort things out with the veteran corner.

“We are going to work on that,” Schoen said in a press conference. “We have had some conversations. I’ve talked to his representative. We’ll see where that goes. I don’t have a definitive answer on that right now, but we are working towards some contingency plans. . . . I’m not going to put a timeline on it as we are working through this. So I don’t know how long it will take, but we are working through some things.”

The Giants picked up former LSU cornerback Cordale Flott in the third round of the draft and he’ll likely be part of any post-Bradberry plans in the Giants secondary this season.

