Giants working out 2023 USFL Offensive Player of the Year

With training camp just around the bend, the New York Giants will hold workouts at the Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center on Monday.

Among those in attendance will be running back Mark Thompson, who earned 2023 USFL Offensive Player of the Year honors this past spring as a member of the Houston Gamblers. He shared word of his visit on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Thompson signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018. He quickly turned into a journeyman, making stops with the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Las Vegas Raiders before entering the USFL this year. He also had a brief second stint with the Ravens in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In eight games (seven starts) for the Gamblers, Thompson rushed 653 yards and scored 14 touchdowns while adding 90 yards as a receiver. He was second in the league in rush yards and first in rushing touchdowns.

Thompson’s workout has nothing to do with the Saquon Barkley contract situation.

In addition to Thompson, free agent linebacker Joe Giles-Harris is also expected to work out for the Giants on Monday.

Giles-Harris, 26, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie out of Duke in 2019. He spent his first two seasons with the Jags before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2021 when both current Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were still with the team. He was released by the Bills in late January.

Advertisement

In 17 career games (three starts), Giles-Harris has recorded 26 tackles (14 solo, two for a loss), five QB hits, and one sack. He’s a talented special teams player who earned a 78.3 Pro Football Focus grade a season ago.

The Giants are expected to hold a second round of workouts later this week.

Related

Giants add wide receiver in PFN's way-too-early 2024 mock draft

5 reasons retired Giants RB Ottis Anderson is deserving of Hall of Fame

Jaylon Smith: Saquon Barkley is heartbeat of the Giants

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire