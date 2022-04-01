Giants worked out Tennessee-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

The New York Giants have been very open about their desire to repair the offensive line and the likelihood that they’ll select several linemen in the 2022 NFL draft.

In fact, both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll recently stated that they’ll likely target a right tackle in Round 1.

But the Giants will need more than that. Despite their intensive work on the interior offensive line throughout free agency, they’re going to need several more bodies. And that’s why they’ve been doing heavy scouting on potential mid-round prospects.

One such prospect is Tennessee-Chattanooga center/guard Cole Strange, whom the Giants worked out earlier this week.

Strange has been consistently mocked as a third-round pick but his stock is slowly rising. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein even views him as an eventual starter in the NFL.

Highly experienced interior lineman who does a nice job of staying on schedule. He shines over the first two phases of the block, which means he gains early positioning and gets into the sustain phase with proper hand usage and footwork. He will lose a tug-of-war battle as a pure man-to-man blocker, but wins with lateral quickness and an understanding of angles as a move blocker. A snappier pass punch is needed to prevent sub-package rushers with hand talent from bypassing him too easily. His frame and play strength are a little below average, but he has done some snapping in practice, so he could land as a future starting center for a zone-happy rush offense.

The Giants did sign Jon Feliciano to start at center this season, but he’s only on a one-year deal. They also added several guards, but Strange could come in and compete at all interior position. Worst case scenario, the Giants land a quality reserve who is destined to eventually earn a starting job.

