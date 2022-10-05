Giants worked out Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron and 6 others

From Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants held a series of workouts and visits. Among those in attendance was the team’s former safety, Landon Collins.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was also in town, although he was not visiting on any official NFL business.

With Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) both injured, the Giants also hosted a slew of quarterbacks on a tryout basis, just as head coach Brian Daboll said they would.

The group, led by ex-Giant Jake Fromm, also included former Alabama standout AJ McCarron and another former Giant, Brian Lewerke.

Fromm famously took over for an injured Jones and veteran Mike Glennon last season in a game that saw him run back-to-back quarterback sneaks to clear room for the punter. That decision ultimately cost head coach Joe Judge his job.

But Fromm does have familiarity with both general manager Joe Schoen and the aforementioned Daboll from their time in Buffalo. Lewerke was also in East Rutherford when that duo took over earlier this year, but was ultimately waived in mid-May.

In addition to the quarterbacks, the Giants also had wide receivers Victor Bolden and Jontre Kirklin, guard Solomon Kindley, and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert in for workouts.

None of the players were immediately signed to a contract but that may change on Wednesday. The Giants may also circle back on Collins once their forced roster shuffling comes to an end.

