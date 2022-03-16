Giants won’t tender Jake Fromm

The Giants closed out last season with Jake Fromm as their starting quarterback, but he won’t be sticking with the team this offseason.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the team will not tender Fromm a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That will leave Fromm free to sign with any other team.

Fromm started two games after Daniel Jones‘ neck injury last season and went 27-of-60 for 210 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions in three overall appearances.

The Giants agreed to a deal with Tyrod Taylor on Tuesday. He’s expected to be the alternative to Jones on the Giants’ roster this season and they also have Davis Webb on hand.

While Fromm isn’t set to stick around, cornerback Jarren Williams will remain with the team. His agent announced that Williams re-signed with the team on Wednesday.

Williams has played eight games and made two starts over the last two seasons. He has recorded 19 tackles in those appearances.

