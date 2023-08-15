Giants won’t work to re-sign Xavier McKinney until after 2023 season

The New York Giants had a busy offseason retaining their own. Between re-signing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and agreeing to extensions with Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas, general manager Joe Schoen had his hands full with contract negotiations.

When training camp finally rolled around, that seemed to slow down. The Giants are now full steam ahead, focused on improving here in 2023. But that doesn’t mean Schoen’s work is done.

The next player likely in line for a contract extension is safety Xavier McKinney.

Although McKinney will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, the Giants will wait to explore an extension until after the season, Schoen told WFAN on Monday.

The Giants, of course, drafted McKinney early in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

McKinney has been impressive since turning pro but missed several weeks last season after suffering a broken hand in an ATV accident during the Giants’ bye week.

In Schoen’s first year, he did negotiate contracts during the team’s bye week — both Jones and Barkley — but ultimately nothing came to fruition. And while the GM has been public about wanting to retain McKinney, he doesn’t seem ready to afford him the same luxury he extended to DJ and Saquon.

